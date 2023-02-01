Union Cabinet meeting begins ahead of Budget presentation

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began here on Wednesday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 1st February 2023 10:59 am IST
Union Cabinet meeting begins ahead of Budget presentation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began here on Wednesday.

The meeting comes ahead of the Budget 2023-24 which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Also Read
FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Union budget presentation

Before the cabinet meeting, Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24,” the President tweeted.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button