Union Finance ministry calls on insurers to aid Telangana, AP flood victims

Hyderabad: The Union Finance ministry has urged insurance companies to fully assist individuals impacted by the recent floods in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on ‘X’, the ministry announced that it had issued directives to public sector insurance firms to provide comprehensive support to those affected.

The ministry emphasized the need for rapid claim settlements and the organization of special camps to facilitate the claims process, aiming to deliver relief to the flood victims promptly.

“In view of the heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Department of Financial Services @DFS_India @FinMinIndia has issued directions today to the public sector insurance companies to extend and provide full support to the people affected by floods. The insurance companies have been instructed to ensure swift claim settlements by organising special camps and easing claim processes and thereby provide relief to those affected. The insurance companies have been also instructed to widely advertise the names and contact numbers of nodal officers to whom the policyholders can contact. The Central Government and @FinMinIndia are committed to supporting those affected by this calamity and ensuring they receive the necessary assistance at the earliest,” the ministry said on X.

