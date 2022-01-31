Union Home Minster Amit Shah in Goa

Published: 31st January 2022
Union Home Minster Amit Shah in Goa
South Goa: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the Sai Baba Temple in Shiroda, ahead of campaigning for state assembly polls, in South Goa district, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ponda: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting at Sun Rays Garden hall, in Ponda, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Ponda: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting at Sun Rays Garden hall, in Ponda, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Shripad Naik, Ravi Naik, BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade and Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant are also present. (PTI Photo)
South Goa: Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters, ahead of campaigning for state assembly polls, in South Goa, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
