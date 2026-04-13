Bandi Sanjay rejects Telangana CM’s ‘hybrid model’ proposal for delimitation

Bandi Sanjay observed that if Hyderabad is the maximum contributor to the state's GSDP, did it mean the number of Lok Sabha segments in Hyderabad should be increased

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 13th April 2026 11:14 pm IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay rubbishes Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy's 'Hybrid Model' suggestion on increasing number of Lok Sabha seats.
Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay has termed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s “hybrid model” for increasing the Lok Sabha seats as part of the delimitation process as “unconstitutional.”

Bandi rubbished Revanth Reddy’s suggestion that the Centre could increase 50 per cent of the increased seats in Lok Sabha for each state as pro-rata, and the rest of the 50 per cent increased seats based on the states’ Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

“Hyderabad is the maximum contributor to the state’s GSDP. Does that mean the number of Lok Sabha segments in Hyderabad should be increased? What about economically backward areas like the undivided Mahabubnagar and Adilabad districts?” he asked.

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“By sending funds to the Congress high command, has he become so ingrained in it that he is trying to weave stories on that line?” he quipped.

Observing that the Congress was trying to weaken the constitution drafted by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, Bandi Sanjay felt that Ambedkar would have banned the Congress in India had he still been alive.

On Revanth Reddy’s claims about Congress’s support for 33 per cent women’s reservations in the legislative bodies, he questioned why the Congress failed to implement the same for half a century.

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He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats on a pro-rata basis by 50 per cent of the existing number of seats, to involve all the states in the development.

He condemned Congress’s “divisive politics” and hoped the chief minister would speak with respect for the constitution.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 13th April 2026 11:14 pm IST

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