Union minister blocking Hyderabad Metro expansion, says CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, June 7, came down heavily on Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, alleging that he is blocking the Centre’s approval for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The Chief Minister also claimed that Kishan Reddy, while being in the BJP, is helping Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Amid the war of words between the Chief Minister and the Central minister, the former launched a scathing attack on the BJP leader while addressing a public meeting at Uppal here after laying the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 1,511 crore.

The Chief Minister demanded that the Centre clear approvals for the Hyderabad expansion, the Regional Ring Road and Musi River rejuvenation projects, besides procuring the remaining paddy and maize from farmers.

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Revanth Reddy remarked that Kishan Reddy is with the BJP by day, but works for BRS leader KTR and BRS interests by night.

He also blamed the Central minister for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis avoiding meeting him.

Stating that he wanted to discuss the proposed Tummidihatti Barrage with his Maharashtra counterpart, Revanth Reddy claimed that Kishan Reddy asked Fadnavis not to give him the appointment.

Stating that the Regional Ring Road (RRR) offers an opportunity to compete on a global scale, he said that over the past two and a half years, he visited Delhi 50 times and met Prime Minister Modi regarding RRR.

“Did the people of Hyderabad not vote for Kishan Reddy? Doesn’t Kishan Reddy bear the responsibility of securing approvals for the Metro and obtaining funds for the Musi project?” he asked.

Stating that the Telangana government has procured 70 lakh metric tonnes of grain, he asked who is supposed to procure the remaining 25 lakh tonnes.

“Doesn’t Kishan Reddy have the responsibility to ensure the Centre procures the grain?” he asked

The Chief Minister defended Musi Riverfront development projects. “Riverfronts have been developed—Sabarmati in Gujarat, Ganga in UP, and Yamuna in Delhi. Shouldn’t we clean up the Musi River?” he asked.

He said that if the Musi River is developed to international standards along the 55-kilometre stretch from Gandipet to Gowrelli, it will create employment opportunities for the youth and transform the area into a tourist destination.

He alleged that the opposition parties were creating hurdles for the Musi project.

“They are obstructing our efforts to provide housing and education to those who lost their homes along the Musi. A Union Minister is now standing in the way of the Musi project,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said after June 15, he would announce an action plan for the pending projects.