Union Minister Kumaraswamy begins Sabarimala pilgrimage

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has embarked on his Sabarimala pilgrimage, marking his first visit to the famed Ayyappa shrine after assuming office as a Union Minister.

Early on Monday morning, Kumaraswamy visited the Subramanya Swamy Temple in Kochi, where he offered special prayers before commencing the pilgrimage. Following the rituals, he donned the sacred Ayyappa mala and carried the traditional Irumudi Kettu from the temple premises, formally beginning his journey to Sabarimala.

According to sources, the Union Minister and the group of devotees accompanying him are expected to reach the banks of the Pampa River by afternoon. After taking the customary holy dip at Pampa, they will proceed towards the Sabarimala shrine to seek the blessings of Lord Ayyappa.

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As part of the pilgrimage schedule, Kumaraswamy is expected to participate in the evening Padi Pooja at the Ayyappa temple. He will also take part in the Pushpa Abhishekam, one of the important rituals conducted at the shrine.

The pilgrimage holds special significance as it is Kumaraswamy’s first visit to Sabarimala since becoming a member of the Union Cabinet. However, he is no stranger to the revered temple, having undertaken the pilgrimage on several occasions in the past as a devoted follower of Lord Ayyappa.

A large group of political leaders and devotees have accompanied the former Karnataka Chief Minister on the spiritual journey. The delegation includes JD(S) Legislature Party leader Suresh Babu, former ministers C.S. Puttaraju and S.R. Mahesh, Legislative Council member Bhojegowda, MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur, former MLA Magadi Manjunath, H.M. Ramesh Gowda and several other Ayyappa devotees.

More than 30 devotees are part of the pilgrimage team travelling alongside Kumaraswamy. The group is expected to participate in various religious rituals and prayers during their visit to the hill shrine, which attracts millions of devotees from across India every year.

The visit comes at a time when Kumaraswamy continues to balance his political responsibilities in New Delhi with his long-standing spiritual commitments. His pilgrimage has drawn attention from supporters and devotees alike, with many viewing it as a reflection of his deep faith and continued association with the traditions of the Sabarimala temple.