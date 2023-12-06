Union minister slams Telangana CM-designate over Bihar DNA’ remark

People of Bihar will not forgive Congress leaders in the coming LS polls, minister added.

6th December 2023
Patna: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday slammed Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy for his alleged ‘Bihar-DNA remark’ and described it as “an insult to the people of the state”.

In a statement, Rai, the MP from Ujiarpur in the state, said, “Reddy’s Bihar DNA’ remark exposes the mindset of Congress leaders, who are trying to create a divide in society in the name of caste and creed”.

“Reddy’s comment is an insult to the people of the state. The grand alliance government in the state has the support of Congress whose leaders make such comments against the people of Bihar,” Rai said.

People of Bihar will not forgive Congress leaders in the coming LS polls, he added.

According to reports, Reddy during an interaction with journos had reportedly said that the first CM of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao, has ‘Bihari genes’ and indicated that he was a better choice for the state than KCR.

“My DNA is Telangana. KCR’s DNA is Bihar. He belongs to Bihar. KCR’s caste is Kurmi. They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA,” he had allegedly said.

