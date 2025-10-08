Union ministers unveils Sammakka Saralamma University logo

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy unveiled the official logo of the Sammakka Saralamma Central Tribal University at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 7.
The event was attended by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, YL Srinivas.
Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy expressed happiness over the university being named after Sammakka and Saralamma, revered tribal goddesses of Telangana.
“It is a matter of joy that the university carries the names of Sammakka and Saralamma, representing the faith of millions of devotees and the cultural heritage of Telangana,” he said.
Kishan Reddy urges Pradhan to expedite construction
Acknowledging that the Telangana government has already allotted land for the university, Kishan Reddy urged Pradhan to expedite the construction of its permanent campus buildings.
Highlighting the Centre’s strong support for tribal education, Pradhan said that over Rs 800 crore has been allocated for developing the university.
“This institution will not only serve Telangana but will also cater to tribal communities in neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh,” he added.