Telangana govt allots 211 acre land for central tribal university worth Rs 10 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, November 1, allotted 211 acres and 26.5 guntas land to establish the campus for Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, in Mulugu, free of cost.

According to the government order, the state government is giving away its land to the proposed campus in Mulugu.

The basic value of the land that is being allotted to the central university is Rs 3,37,500 per acre and the prevailing market value is Rs 5,00,000 per acre. The total land value 211 acre and 26.5 guntas is Rs 10,58,31,250.

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU), is currently working under the mentorship of the University of Hyderabad.

The university was established in 2023, after the Indian Parliament passed the bill to set up a central tribal university in the Mulugu district of Telangana. The construction of permanent buildings is ongoing, which would span over 335 acres of land.

The academics of the newly set up university is currently being overseen by the University of Hyderabad (UoH). The university is currently offering Bachelor courses in English and Economics in the current academic year. It aims to set up 11 departments and offer various UG, PG and doctoral courses shortly.