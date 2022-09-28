‘United India for Swachhata’ campaign conducted at Charminar

The event was aimed at maintaining the cleanliness/sanitation in and around the SIP.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 28th September 2022 8:36 pm IST
The team at United India for Swachhta event.

Hyderabad: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Southern Region Headquarters (SRHQ) organised the ‘United India for Swachhata’ campaign as part of its CSR activities with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Swachh Iconic Place (SIP) at Charminar on Wednesday.

Also Read
Hyderabad: KCR to unveil Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Gandhi hospital

The event was aimed at maintaining cleanliness/sanitation in and around the SIP. As a part of it, a walkathon, cleanliness drive and a ‘Swachhata Pledge’ were organised by the corporation.

Officials from NTPC, GHMC and locale participated in large numbers. Mani Kant, GM (HR), NTPC-SRHQ, highlighted NTPC’s support in beautification and development works at Charminar besides asking the locals to support cleanliness efforts.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button