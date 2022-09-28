‘United India for Swachhata’ campaign conducted at Charminar

Hyderabad: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Southern Region Headquarters (SRHQ) organised the ‘United India for Swachhata’ campaign as part of its CSR activities with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Swachh Iconic Place (SIP) at Charminar on Wednesday.

The event was aimed at maintaining cleanliness/sanitation in and around the SIP. As a part of it, a walkathon, cleanliness drive and a ‘Swachhata Pledge’ were organised by the corporation.

Officials from NTPC, GHMC and locale participated in large numbers. Mani Kant, GM (HR), NTPC-SRHQ, highlighted NTPC’s support in beautification and development works at Charminar besides asking the locals to support cleanliness efforts.