Universities in Telangana to offer coaching for government jobs

Hyderabad: Universities in Telangana are gearing up to offer free coaching to students who are aspiring for various government jobs.

These universities include Osmania University (OU), Kakatiya University (KU), Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Satavahana University. They are going to offer training to students on their campuses.

The decision was taken after Vice Chancellors of the state universities received direction from education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. These directions were issued keeping in view that the government is most likely to issue job notifications for recruitment in various departments in the Telangana government.

It is expected that the Telangana government will also issue grants to universities for offering free coaching to students for government jobs.

Coaching plan in various universities in Telangana

Osmania University has already started preparation for the launch of its Civil Service Academy wherein the varsity is going to train students for various examinations for government jobs including Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services examination, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Telangana State Public Service Commission’s examinations, etc.

Meanwhile, KU located in Warangal is also gearing up for the launch of a coaching academy to train students for the examinations for Group-I, II, III, and IV jobs of the Telangana government and posts in the police department.

Protests for govt jobs in Telangana

The government jobs have also become a political issue in Telangana. Both Congress and BJP are leveling allegations against the ruling TRS government for not releasing the job notifications.

Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had asked the state government to release job notifications. He claimed that the Biswal committee appointed by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has found that one lakh 92 thousand jobs are vacant in the state.

Earlier, Youth Congress protested in front of KCR’s residence Pragati Bhavan in Begumpet. They demanded that the government immediately recruit people.

The demand for the release of job notifications was also made by YS Sharmila. In order to create pressure on the government, she had also sat on a hunger strike.