Universities key to Nasha Mukt Bharat: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday, August 4, called upon Vice-Chancellors of all universities in the state to implement My Bharat registrations, Red Cross enrolment, and the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva’ campaign in mission mode as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan.

Describing the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan as a key people’s movement for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision of Viksit Bharat–2047, the Governor said a drug-free India would lay a strong foundation for a developed nation.

He noted that India’s strength lies in its youth and that the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat can be achieved only through a healthy, disciplined and socially responsible young population.

He emphasised that universities have a critical role to play in making the anti-drug campaign a success, a Lok Bhavan release said.

Chairing a review meeting with Vice-Chancellors, the Governor reviewed the progress of My Bharat registrations, Red Cross membership enrolment and awareness programmes being conducted under the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.

Shukla called upon Vice-Chancellors to intensify enrolment under the My Bharat portal and accelerate the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ in mission mode to achieve the targets assigned to Telangana within the stipulated timeframe.

He advised every university to monitor progress on a daily basis and appoint nodal officers and student ambassadors in every affiliated college to expedite student registrations.

The governor said Telangana has been assigned a target of 14.90 lakh registrations on the My Bharat portal, against which 4.04 lakh registrations have been completed so far.

He urged universities to intensify enrolment drives in affiliated colleges and achieve the state target by organising special registration campaigns before August 14.

Referring to the Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, the Governor said Telangana has been assigned a target of 2.73 lakh online pledges, while over 91,000 pledges have been registered so far.

He called upon universities to encourage students, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, faculty members and other youth to take the Nasha Mukt Bharat Pledge through the My Bharat portal and actively participate in the 100-week nationwide awareness campaign.

The governor expressed confidence that universities would make a significant contribution towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat–2047, the release added.