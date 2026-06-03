University of Hyderabad Campus School conducts walk-in interviews

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) Campus School has announced walk-in interviews to recruit teachers and a counsellor for contractual positions.

A total of 25 vacancies will be filled for a six-month period from June 22 to December 26. The openings include one Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) post in Computer Science, 13 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in various subjects, 10 Primary Teacher (PRT) posts and one counsellor position.

The recruitment will be for English, Science, Mathematics and Computer Science.

University of Hyderabad Campus School interview schedule

The walk-in interviews will be conducted at the UoH Campus School in Gachibowli from June 9 to June 11.

On June 9, interviews will be held for TGT Social Science and English-related subjects, along with PRT Pre-Primary and EVS posts.

Interviews for Science, Telugu, Hindi, and Mathematics streams are scheduled for June 10.

On June 11, candidates applying for the PGT Computer Science, Counsellor, Art Education and Physical Education posts will be interviewed.

Documents required

Applicants must report to University of Hyderabad Campus School, Gachibowli, between 9 am and 10 am. Candidates are required to bring a filled application form, passport-size photographs, residence proof, self-attested certificates, and original documents for verification.

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According to the notification, selected candidates for the PGT post will receive a monthly salary of Rs 48,000.

TGT candidates and the counsellor will be paid Rs 45,000 per month, while those selected for PRT positions will receive Rs 35,000 per month.