University of Hyderabad, KSHEC ink pact to boost academic collaboration

The partnership will facilitate joint academic and research projects and foster sustained institutional ties between the University of Hyderabad and state universities in Kerala.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th February 2026 2:52 pm IST|   Updated: 12th February 2026 3:25 pm IST
Group of officials holding signed documents during the partnership ceremony.
University of Hyderabad and KSHEC representatives at the signing event for academic collaboration.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad and the Kerala State Higher Education Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, February 12, to strengthen academic and research collaboration.

As part of the agreement, the two institutions aim to enable and enhance academic and research collaborations between the UoH and higher education institutions under the umbrella of KSHEC.

The formal signing ceremony took place at Thiruvananthapuram in the office of Dr R Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, Government of Kerala. The University of Hyderabad was represented by Professor M Ghanashyam Krishna, Director, Institution of Eminence, and Professor Samrat L Sabat, Director, Research and Development Cell.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The KSHEC was represented by Prof Rajan Gurukkal (Vice Chairman, KSHEC), Dr Rajan Varughese (Member Secretary, KSHEC), Beena Rani (Registrar, KSHEC), and Dr Sudheendran (Research Officer, KSHEC).

This is a unique MoU between higher education institutions across two different states, which establishes a focused platform for collaboration, specifically aiming to enhance access to high-end research facilities, support the professional development of faculty and researchers, and provide internships for UG/PG students.

The partnership will facilitate joint academic and research projects and foster sustained institutional ties between the University of Hyderabad and state universities in Kerala.

MS Admissions 2026-27

This collaboration is expected to help in KSHEC’s mission to modernize the research landscape in Kerala through structured cooperation and the sharing of advanced research infrastructure.

Minister Dr R Bindu stressed that such partnerships are essential for enhancing academic standards across the state, ensuring that researchers have the necessary tools and networks to conduct globally competitive research.

She appreciated the initiative of University of Hyderabad for partnering with KSHEC in these efforts.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th February 2026 2:52 pm IST|   Updated: 12th February 2026 3:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button