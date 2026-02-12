University of Hyderabad, KSHEC ink pact to boost academic collaboration

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad and the Kerala State Higher Education Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, February 12, to strengthen academic and research collaboration.

As part of the agreement, the two institutions aim to enable and enhance academic and research collaborations between the UoH and higher education institutions under the umbrella of KSHEC.

The formal signing ceremony took place at Thiruvananthapuram in the office of Dr R Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, Government of Kerala. The University of Hyderabad was represented by Professor M Ghanashyam Krishna, Director, Institution of Eminence, and Professor Samrat L Sabat, Director, Research and Development Cell.

Also Read Telangana HC asks HYDRAA to remove fencing on land in Narsingi

The KSHEC was represented by Prof Rajan Gurukkal (Vice Chairman, KSHEC), Dr Rajan Varughese (Member Secretary, KSHEC), Beena Rani (Registrar, KSHEC), and Dr Sudheendran (Research Officer, KSHEC).

This is a unique MoU between higher education institutions across two different states, which establishes a focused platform for collaboration, specifically aiming to enhance access to high-end research facilities, support the professional development of faculty and researchers, and provide internships for UG/PG students.

The partnership will facilitate joint academic and research projects and foster sustained institutional ties between the University of Hyderabad and state universities in Kerala.

This collaboration is expected to help in KSHEC’s mission to modernize the research landscape in Kerala through structured cooperation and the sharing of advanced research infrastructure.

Minister Dr R Bindu stressed that such partnerships are essential for enhancing academic standards across the state, ensuring that researchers have the necessary tools and networks to conduct globally competitive research.

She appreciated the initiative of University of Hyderabad for partnering with KSHEC in these efforts.