University of Hyderabad, MNJ Hospital partner to advance cancer research

While UoH will contribute its expertise in advanced research and technology, MNJ Institute will provide clinical insights.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Mehdi Nawaj Jung Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, February 16, to advance cancer research and development in precision oncology.

Precision oncology is an innovative approach to cancer treatment, different from the more general mode of research. Instead of treating a patient solely based on the location of the cancer, in this approach, doctors study the specific genetic basis of the tumor to prescribe the most effective treatment.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both institutions to develop solutions for cancer diagnosis and treatment. While the UoH will contribute with its expertise in advanced research and technology, MNJ Institute will provide clinical insights, patient data and access to its research facilities, a press release said.

“We look forward to working together to develop innovative solutions for cancer treatment and improve patient outcomes,” Director of MNJ Institute Dr GJ Benjamin said.

Through the partnership, both institutions will engage in joint research and knowledge sharing while strengthening their capacity. The agreement also helps the two parties to own or protect their intellectual property and creates a plan to turn the research into products that can be sold to the public, commercialising their research outcomes.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards translating research into tangible outcomes that can impact cancer care in India and beyond,” Professor BJ Rao from UoH said, expressing optimism about the partnership.

According to the release, the MoU is valid for five years and can be renewed or terminated by mutual consent. Both institutions are expecting to set new expectations in cancer research and treatment and contribute to India’s healthcare.

