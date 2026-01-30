University of Hyderabad partners with ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has entered into an institutional partnership with the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 29, 2026.

The collaboration aims to strengthen academic cooperation, research initiatives, and capacity building in the field of nutrition and public health.

About ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition

The ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition is a leading public nutrition research institution in India. With over 100 years of contribution, the institute has played a significant role in shaping national nutrition policies and programs.

Its work continues to support public health improvement across the country and beyond.

Five-year collaboration framework

The partnership between the University of Hyderabad and ICMR-NIN will remain in effect for five years.

During this period, both institutions will collaborate on several academic and research activities. These include joint education and training programs, faculty exchange initiatives, and the introduction of joint PhD programs. The collaboration will also support the organisation of symposiums and conferences and the securing of research grants for collaborative projects.

As part of the institutional tie-up, students and research scholars from the University of Hyderabad are expected to benefit from internship and placement opportunities at ICMR-NIN.

MoU signing ceremony at University of Hyderabad

The MoU was signed by Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar of the University of Hyderabad, and Dr Bharati Kulkarni, Director of ICMR-NIN, in the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof BJ Rao.

The event was attended by Prof Samrat Sabat, Director of the R&D Cell, Deans from the Schools of Medical Sciences and Engineering Sciences and Technology, along with faculty members and staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof BJ Rao emphasized the importance of building strong connections between researchers from both institutions. He expressed interest in exploring the development of mobile food and nutrition testing laboratories to bring scientific services closer to communities.

Dr Bharati Kulkarni presented an overview of the institute’s growth and contributions over the past century. She expressed optimism about the partnership and stated that the collaboration has the potential to create a positive impact at the national, regional, and global levels.

Prof Ramesh K Mishra, Dean of the School of Medical Sciences, highlighted the opportunity to explore the relationship between nutrition and cognition. He also expressed willingness to co-host a symposium dedicated to this research area.

Prof BR Shamanna, Professor at the School of Medical Sciences, provided an overview of the MoU and outlined the planned activities. Dr B Santosh Kumar and Dr Sairam Challa, Scientists from ICMR-NIN, participated in the event as coordinators from the institute’s side.