Mashaal protest held at University of Hyderabad over Kolkata doc’s rape-murder

By Mehboob Ali

Hyderabad: Hundreds of students gathered at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday night, August 16, to protest the rape-murder of a junior doctor at a hospital in Kolkata earlier this week, an incident that has sparked outrage across the country.

More than 500 students joined the call given by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) of UoH amidst the increasing toll of violence against women in the country. The university students carried out a mashal march from the gate of the north ladies’ hostel complex to Velivada and gathered near the statue of Rohith Vemula.

The march began at around 9:45 pm and ended near the Rohith statue at Velivada. The campus heard Teri mukti meri mukti nari mukti zindabad and Todh ke rakh do panchara, Nari jisme bande hai aaj throughout the march.

The march concluded with a protest gathering where UoH students expressed their distress over the failure of laws and mechanisms to safeguard women.

UoH SFI’s KS Akash addressed the gathering, calling for joint action against sexual assaults across the country, including the incidents of gang-rape of Dalit girls in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur and UP’s Fatehpur and the Kolkata junior doctor’s rape-murder.

He vehemently questioned the role of the central and state governments in allegedly protecting the culprits in his speech.

Another UoH student, Anugraha, from the political science department reminded students of the increasing number rapes and murders across the country, especially in the past week, reiterating the demand for justice.

A UoH PhD scholar, Debomita, from the centre for women studies, condemned the failure of the West Bengal government to ensure the safety of women. She demanded the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee who failed to handle recurring incidents of sexual assaults in the state.

The gathering concluded with the performance of the Progressive Theater Group, a collective of student artists of the campus.

We gonna roll, we gonna roll, we gonna roll the union, if the murderers are on the way we gonna roll it over them, if the murderers are on the way we gonna roll it over them the gathering echoed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work in response to nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at the Medical College, which resulted in massive public uproars across the country.