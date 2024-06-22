University of Hyderabad students protest to remove NTA role in PhD admissions

Hyderabad: Amid row over paker leaks in central exams, students at the University of Hyderabad held a protest demanding the removal of the National Testing Agency (NTA)’s authority over PhD admissions.

Students from different unions at University of Hyderabad participated in the protest and raised their concerns over the issue of paper leaks and the effects of it on the lives of underprivileged students. “Dalit, Bahujan, Minority, and poor students are psychologically, financially, and morally impacted by the NEET and UGC NET paper leakages. The NTA must be scrapped to ensure a safe space and a fair chance of competition for all,” said the students’ union.

They further demanded that the University of Hyderabad administration conduct separate entrance examinations for PhD courses. The students also burnt an effigy of NTA.

Earlier, the University of Hyderabad used to conduct its own entrance exam for PHD courses, but it has now been replaced by considering NTA-NET/JRF scores for an interview.

The student organisations demanded the resignation of the Union education minister, UGC Chairman, and NTA director and called for a high-level investigation under a retired Supreme Court judge, with members not related to the Union Government.

Students from the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), Bahujan Students Front (BSF), Dalit Students Union (DSU), Fraternity Movement, Muslim Students Federation (MSF), and Tribal Students Front (TSF) participated in the protest.

The Centre on Friday operationalised a stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations and entails provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.

The move assumes significance amid a raging row over UGC-NET, 2024, exam’s question paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case to probe the question paper leak of the exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).