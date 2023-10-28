University of Hyderabad to receive Rs 50L in grant for 5G Lab

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is one of the three institutions from Telangana to receive the 5G Use Case Lab being developed under the ‘100 5G labs initiative’.

The initiative was unveiled by PM Narendra Modi at the seventh edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 in New Delhi on Friday.

Approximately Rs 50 lakh worth of equipment is expected to be received by UoH. The initiative is meant to realise the opportunities associated with 5G technology by encouraging the development of 5G applications across various socio-economic sectors such as education, agriculture, health, power and transportation.

It is also going to be a pivotal step for building a 6G-ready academic and startup ecosystem in the country towards the development of indigenous telecom technology.

“The event was webcast live at the School of Life Sciences auditorium attended by vice-chancellor B.J. Rao, registrar Devesh Nigam and other faculty members,” a press release said.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is also among the 100 academic institutions to be allotted the 5G Use Case Lab.