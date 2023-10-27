US Red Rock Amphitheater-inspired venue may appear in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Responding to a suggestion made by a netizen, the Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao said that the state government shall plan for the establishment of an open amphitheatre for musical performances in Hyderabad inspired by the US Red Rock Amphitheater.

It’s a great idea. Shall plan post 3rd December 👍 https://t.co/pty7vp6UxP — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 27, 2023

A user on X stated, “Sir we have many rocks around Hyderabad, you can plan an open Amphitheater for musical performances similar to the one at ‘Red Rock Amphitheater’ in Denver, USA.”

The post caught KTR’s attention, who enthusiastically acknowledged the suggestion stating, “It’s a great idea. Shall plan post 3rd December,” as he exuded confidence in the BRS’s win in the upcoming Telangana elections.

Amphitheatres are outdoor venues designed to host various events, most notably musical performances, where audiences can relish live entertainment amidst the backdrop of natural surroundings.

The Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, USA, is celebrated globally for its grand natural setting and acoustic excellence.

The city has drawn inspiration from several cities across the globe including Singapore, the US, Europe and Dubai, however, this imitation has not impressed many.

"Kindred Spirits" metallic feathers is testament to the ties between Ireland & Native Americans. It was made to reflect the history of a donation to Ireland during the Great Hunger from Native American Choctaw Nation. pic.twitter.com/caaER83m26 — Sanathani Chinnu Rao.. (@bubblebuster26) July 10, 2022

Architects and urban planning experts say the structures in the IT corridor are a result of real-estate developers itching to make cash, with the government banking on ‘it attracts investment’ plank. This rush to enhance the landscape with replicas of often purposeless foreign structures is eroding the originality of the city’s architecture.

But why? The straightforward answer is an aimless pursuit of beauty.

Not too long ago, a replica of ‘Kindred Spirits,’ a structure commemorating the 1847 donation by the Native American Choctaw people for Irish famine relief, was installed on Raheja Mindspace T-Hub road in Hitec city. Another structure, ‘Supertrees,’ mimics Singapore’s solar-powered structures, yet lacks their purpose.

Building codes exist in major cities worldwide as government mandates. Their purpose is not to overwhelm citizens with foreign objects but to create buildings that harmonise with the local culture. According to Mohammed Sibghatullah, founder of The Deccan Archive, even post-independence buildings were original, drawing inspiration from around the world. They were never a blemish on our senses, unlike these copy-and-paste models, which lack purpose.

