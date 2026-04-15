University of London to establish its first offshore campus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of London (UOL) is planning to establish its first offshore campus in Telangana’s Hyderabad, with its temporary facility likely to be Lake View Guest House in Somajiguda.

The permanent campus is planned at the Education Zone in Bharat Future City on the outskirts of the city. The university has since begun the application process with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to start the 2027 academic year.

Prestigious institutions such as the London Business School, King’s College London and the London School of Economics serve as constituent colleges under the university’s umbrella.

As the UOL only operates a small institute in Paris offering limited courses, the upcoming campus in Telangana makes it the university’s first offshore campus in the world. The construction for a permanent location in the Future City will be initiated soon.

Newcastle University meets TGCHE for possible collaborations

The University of London may be the first of several international institutions to establish a campus in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, April 15, a team from Newcastle University met with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Chairman Professor V Balakista Reddy to explore potential collaborations in artificial intelligence, data science, entrepreneurship, allied healthcare programs, agro business and management programmes.

The team, comprising Dean of Operational Research Professor Stewart Robinson, Global Special Advisor (India) Dr Aditya Narain Sharma, Deputy Director, National Innovation Centre for Data Barry Hodgson, informed Reddy that with two offshore campuses based in Singapore and Malaysia, they are scouting various Indian cities for their next campus.

Along with Newcastle University, the UK Department of Business and Trade is planning to facilitate 13 UK-based schools that had previously shown interest in opening branch campuses in Hyderabad.

The Congress-led state government said it aims to build a knowledge hub in the Bharat Future City, including offshore campuses of world-renowned institutions.