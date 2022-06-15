Hyderabad: Unknown persons booked over posters against Nupur Sharma

Hyderabad: The Dabeerpura police have booked unknown miscreants for pasting the posters against the BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In a suo-moto case, assistant sub-inspector Shaik Mohammed filed a complaint with the police alleging that some unknown persons have pasted posters on walls at Dabeerpura Darwaza and Chanchalguda area of the old city.

The cop also alleged that some miscreants pasted posters of Nupur Sharma on the road knowingly that she belongs to Hindu Community and she has been working in BJP Party who recently commented on Prophet Muhammad, upon which the unknown persons pasted posters on the road with an intention to provoke enmity between two communities with an intention to humiliate and insulting Nupur Sharma.

The case was booked for thereby creating law and order problems as well as breach of peace between two communities.

Based on the complaint, the police have booked a case under IPC sections 295(A) 504, 505(1)(C) and efforts are on to identify the miscreants. V. Srinivas of Dabeerpura police is investigating the case.