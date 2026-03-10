Unqualified practitioner’s clinic raided in Telangana’s Bhupalapally

DCA officials seized 50 varieties of medicines, including physician’s samples, antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, etc.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2026 12:36 pm IST
Authorities raid unqualified medical practitioner’s clinic in Bhupalapally, Telangana.
Unqualified practitioner’s clinic raided in Telangana's Bhupalapally

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials, on Monday, March 9, raided the premises of an unqualified practitioner, Bayagani Venkanna, situated at First Aid Clinic, Jadalapet Village, Chityal mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, who was allegedly conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials seized 50 varieties of medicines, including physician’s samples, antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, etc., which were illegally stocked at the premises. The total worth of the stock seized is Rs. 45,000.

The DCA officials detected several antibiotics at the clinic during the raid. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Officials found steroids at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects, the DCA officials warned.

J. Kiran Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Bhupalapally, and P. Shravan Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Warangal, carried out the raid under the supervision of Dr. G. Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Warangal.

DCA officers collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation is being carried on.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2026 12:36 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button