Unqualified practitioner’s clinic raided in Telangana’s Bhupalapally

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials, on Monday, March 9, raided the premises of an unqualified practitioner, Bayagani Venkanna, situated at First Aid Clinic, Jadalapet Village, Chityal mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, who was allegedly conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials seized 50 varieties of medicines, including physician’s samples, antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, etc., which were illegally stocked at the premises. The total worth of the stock seized is Rs. 45,000.

The DCA officials detected several antibiotics at the clinic during the raid. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance.

Officials found steroids at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects, the DCA officials warned.

J. Kiran Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Bhupalapally, and P. Shravan Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Warangal, carried out the raid under the supervision of Dr. G. Rajyalakshmi, Assistant Director, Warangal.

DCA officers collected the samples for analysis. Further investigation is being carried on.