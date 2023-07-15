Unruly passenger alert!: Man opens emergency exit cover during IndiGo flight

New Delhi: A 40-year-old passenger on an IndiGo Hyderabad-New Delhi flight allegedly opened the cover of the emergency exit door of the aircraft during take off, a Delhi Police official said.

The man was identified as Furoqon Hussain, a resident of Dilshad Garden in Shahdara.

According to an FIR, accessed by IANS, the incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E-5605 on July 8.

The complaint filed by lead crew Saloni Singh and pilot-in-command Manjit Singh stated that Hussain was seated at seat no 18 A (Emergency Exit) and pulled the ‘emergency exit’ cover during the taking of the flight.

“As soon as the crew became aware of the alarm indication, the FAPE AIP Lead promptly rushed to the exit and relocated the passenger to another row, according to the passenger’s convenience. The passengers had already been briefed clearly beforehand,” the FIR said.

The police have lodged a case under Sections 336 of the Indian Penal Code and 22 of the Aircraft Rules against Hussain at IGI airport police station. The incident comes few days after an FIR was registered against a Nepal national for abusing a cabin crew member onboard and breaking the lavatory door inside the Air India flight A-188 after taking off from Toronto.

According to the FIR, the complainant, cabin crew member Aditya Kumar said that the passenger, Mahesh Singh Pandi, a resident of Nepal, changed his seat from 26 E to 26 F and started abusing the economy class crew.

“So we informed the PIC and gave him the oral warning but after lunch service we got the lavatory (LAV) smoke alarm in 5A-IR, so we opened the LAV door and he was caught with cigarette lighter and smoking smell was there,” read the FIR.