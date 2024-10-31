UNRWA ban would have severe humanitarian consequences in Gaza: UNSC

United Nations: The Security Council has said that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) “remains the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza” and no organisation can replace its role, warning that any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for Palestinian refugees and implications for the region.

The Israeli parliament passed on Monday two legislations to prohibit UNRWA from operating in the country, and ban Israeli authorities from any contact with the agency.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the members of the Security Council emphasised the vital role of UNRWA in providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees through essential education, health, relief and social services programmes and emergency assistance in the occupied Palestinian territory, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

They underscored that UNRWA “remains the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza”, and affirmed that no organisation can replace or substitute its capacity and mandate to serve Palestinian refugees and civilians in urgent need of life-saving humanitarian assistance, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council members strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish UNRWA’s operations and mandate, recognizing that any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees and also implications for the region.

The council members expressed their grave concern over the legislations adopted by the Israeli parliament, and urged the Israeli government to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and live up to its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip.

They demanded all parties to enable UNRWA to carry out its mandate in all areas of operation, with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and to respect international humanitarian law including the protection of UN and humanitarian facilities.

The council members called upon all parties to take necessary steps to allow and facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, in accordance with international humanitarian law.