UNRWA continues aid delivery in Gaza, West Bank despite Israeli ban: UN

United Nations: The United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, is continuing its mandate despite an Israeli ban coming into effect, a UN spokesman said.

In October 2024, the Israeli Parliament passed two legislations to prohibit UNRWA from operating in the country and ban Israeli authorities from any contact with the agency.

The laws took effect on Thursday.

“UNRWA says that it is committed to staying and delivering,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the daily briefing, on Thursday.

Dujarric added that he had been in contact with UNRWA representatives who reported that while the headquarters building in East Jerusalem was empty except for security personnel, UNRWA staff members were either in the field, such as at clinics, or working from home or another location, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Clinics across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are open,” he said.

Dujarric told reporters that the agency also continues to deliver health and education assistance and food aid in the Gaza Strip.

When asked if there were any instructions to UNRWA staff, considering the Israeli law, the spokesman replied, “The directive is that UNRWA will continue to do its work until it no longer can.”

More than 3,200 families have been displaced from the Jenin refugee camp since December 2024, Dujarric said.

Israel said on Wednesday it would sever all ties with UNRWA beginning on Thursday. It accuses the agency of employing Hamas operatives and enabling “terror activity” in Gaza.

“UNRWA is riddled with Hamas,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said on social media platform X.

“Beginning January 30, Israel will cease all engagement with UNRWA in accordance with Israeli law,” he wrote.

Since 1950, UNRWA has been assisting Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The Israeli ban, which threatens life-saving aid, education, and healthcare for millions of Palestinians, has drawn condemnation from international leaders and aid groups.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned of the disastrous consequences.

The escalation in the West Bank came after a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal took effect on January 19 in Gaza, following 15 months of an Israeli war that killed more than 47,000 victims and reduced the enclave to rubble.

Since the beginning of Israel’s onslaught in October 2023, at least 890 Palestinians have been killed across the occupied territory in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers. ​​​​​​​