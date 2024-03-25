UNSC passes resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza; US abstains

After more than five months of war between Israel and Hamas, the UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution on Monday, March 25, calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza Strip during the ongoing month of Ramzan.

The United States (US) did not veto the resolution and abstained from voting, and other 14 members voted in favour of it, which was proposed by the 10 elected members of the council.

This makes it the first ceasefire resolution adopted by the Council after four previous failed attempts.

Humanity prevailed. Humanity always prevails.



Today’s historic vote by the Security Council for a #ceasefire and an end to Israel’s crimes is a first step towards justice. The resolution is binding. The State of #Palestine is grateful for the E10 for their leadership. @UN pic.twitter.com/d18cgw5hyU — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) March 25, 2024

#BREAKING

Security Council ADOPTS resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages



IN FAVOR: 14

AGAINST: 0

ABSTAIN: 1 (US)



⤵️https://t.co/chqgoyKICb pic.twitter.com/kisp5YDyGT — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) March 25, 2024

The vote on the draft resolution comes days after Russia and China used their veto power to block a US draft resolution that does not include an immediate cessation of the war.

Taking to X, United Nations Secretary-General Antonion Guterres wrote, “Security Council just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

“This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable,” he added.

The Security Council just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.



This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 25, 2024

The resolution calls for the immediate release of all hostages and urgent expansion of humanitarian assistance to protect civilians in Gaza Strip, reiterating the lifting of barriers.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office threatened to halt an Israeli delegation’s planned visit to Washington if the US failed to use its veto.