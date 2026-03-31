Unseasonal rains damage crops in Nizamabad, farmers seek help

Paddy crops that were ready for harvest were washed away in the fields.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 1:54 pm IST
Rainfall in Hyderabad
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Hyderabad: Unseasonal rains have caused heavy losses to farmers in the Armur constituency of Nizamabad district, Telangana.

Rain along with strong winds affected several villages in Nandipet, Donkeshwar, Maklure and Alur mandals. The sudden weather damaged standing crops and hit farmers hard.

Paddy crops that were ready for harvest were washed away in the fields. The harvested grain kept in the fields also got wet and was lost. At the same time, maize crops were damaged due to heavy rain and strong winds, leading to double loss for farmers.

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Farmers said they had already spent a lot of money to bring the crops to the harvesting stage. However, the untimely rains have left them with huge losses and no returns.

In the turmeric market, turmeric stocks got wet due to the rain. Farmers are worried as their turmeric crop has been damaged, and traders are fearing a drop in prices.

Farmers have demanded that the government assess the crop damage and provide immediate compensation and support.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 1:54 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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