Unseasonal rains damage crops in Nizamabad, farmers seek help

Hyderabad: Unseasonal rains have caused heavy losses to farmers in the Armur constituency of Nizamabad district, Telangana.

Rain along with strong winds affected several villages in Nandipet, Donkeshwar, Maklure and Alur mandals. The sudden weather damaged standing crops and hit farmers hard.

Paddy crops that were ready for harvest were washed away in the fields. The harvested grain kept in the fields also got wet and was lost. At the same time, maize crops were damaged due to heavy rain and strong winds, leading to double loss for farmers.

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Farmers said they had already spent a lot of money to bring the crops to the harvesting stage. However, the untimely rains have left them with huge losses and no returns.

In the turmeric market, turmeric stocks got wet due to the rain. Farmers are worried as their turmeric crop has been damaged, and traders are fearing a drop in prices.

Farmers have demanded that the government assess the crop damage and provide immediate compensation and support.