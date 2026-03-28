Rains lash Hyderabad on Friday, IMD forecasts thunderstorms for next six days

Hyderabad: Rains lashed Hyderabad on Friday, March 27, and the city is expected to witness thunderstorms for the next six days as per the forecasts made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the weather department, the state will witness thunderstorms till April 1.

Lightning expected

Apart from thunderstorms, all districts of Telangana are likely to witness lightning, squall, etc., according to the IMD Hyderabad forecast.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 19 mm was recorded in Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district. In the case of Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 13 mm was recorded in Maredpally.

Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, Telangana Weather, who is known for accurate weather forecasts, predicted isolated rains in Nagarkurnool, KB Asifabad, Mancherial, Vikarabad, and Bhadradri – Kothagudem.

However, he predicted a temperature rise. He wrote, “Even today, very hot temperatures are expected in entire Telangana, especially North and East TG, with 39-41°C and Hyderabad will also witness 38-39°C heat during the afternoon”.

Today's FORECAST ⚠️⛈️



After yesterday's thunderstorms, today, dry weather expected in most parts of Telangana including Hyderabad City



However isolated rains expected towards Nagarkurnool, KB Asifabad, Mancherial, Vikarabad, Bhadradri – Kothagudem



HEAT ALERT ⚠️



Even today,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 28, 2026

Along with thunderstorms, IMD Hyderabad forecasts gusty winds

The weather department has also forecast gusty winds in Hyderabad till March 31.

Apart from it, the department mentioned, “Partly cloudy sky. Light to Moderate Rain or Thunder showers”.

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In view of the expected thunderstorms forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.