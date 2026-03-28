Engineering student dies by suicide in Hyderabad college hostel

He was studying the second year of ECE at the college.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2026 9:17 am IST
Image of a noose hanging from a wooden beam, symbolising suicide.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old engineering student died by suicide in his hostel room at a college in Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad, on Saturday, March 28.

The student has been identified as Kandimalla Sai, a native of Srirangapuram village in Nandigudem of Nalgonda district. He was studying the second year of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at the college.

As per the police, Sai had been upset over an unknown issue for the past few days. It is suspected that he died by hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room.

Subhan Haleem

After getting the information of suicide, the police reached the spot and began an investigation. No suicide note was found at the location.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2026 9:17 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button