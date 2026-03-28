Engineering student dies by suicide in Hyderabad college hostel

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old engineering student died by suicide in his hostel room at a college in Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad, on Saturday, March 28.

The student has been identified as Kandimalla Sai, a native of Srirangapuram village in Nandigudem of Nalgonda district. He was studying the second year of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at the college.

As per the police, Sai had been upset over an unknown issue for the past few days. It is suspected that he died by hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room.

After getting the information of suicide, the police reached the spot and began an investigation. No suicide note was found at the location.