Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have consciously chosen to step away from constant public attention in order to give their children a more normal and peaceful upbringing. The celebrity couple, who have often spoken about valuing privacy, are now said to be focusing on family time and maintaining a low-key lifestyle away from the media glare. They are currently living a quiet life in London.

Virat Kohli’s video with Akaay

In the latest, Virat Kohli was spotted enjoying a relaxed outing with his young son, Akaay, in the streets of the British capital. The father-son duo was seen walking hand in hand, offering a rare glimpse into Kohli’s life away from the cricket field. Dressed casually, the former India captain appeared completely at ease, spending quality time with his child.

Photos and videos of the moment soon went viral on social media, with fans praising him for embracing fatherhood so warmly while continuing to balance his professional commitments.

By limiting public appearances and avoiding unnecessary exposure on social media, Kohli and Anushka aim to ensure that their children grow up with a sense of normalcy rather than under constant scrutiny. Their approach has earned appreciation from admirers, who view it as a thoughtful attempt to balance fame with responsible parenting.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is reported to be living in London’s upscale Notting Hill area. The move reportedly gained momentum after the birth of their second child, Akaay, in February 2024, as they sought a more private environment away from the intense media attention in India. They are often spotted by fans doing everyday activities such as walking on the streets, visiting parks, or grabbing coffee at local cafes, usually without heavy security.

Virat and Anushka met in 2013 during a commercial shoot and tied the knot in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and son Akaay in February 2024.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025 but remains active in other formats and continues to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. Meanwhile, Anushka has stayed away from films to focus on family, with her long-awaited project Chakda ‘Xpress reportedly facing delays.