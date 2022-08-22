Unseen video of Salman Khan smoking on sets goes viral

Mumbai: A new video of superstar Salman Khan has come up on social media. In a BTS clip shared by an Instagram page ‘Bollywood Everythings’, Bhaijaan can be seen chilling with a cigarette and engrossed in his mobile phone on the sets of his film. Going by Salman’s physique and avatar, it seems like the clip is from Tiger 3’s filming days. Watch it below.

Salman is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (now titled Bhaijaan) along with Pooja Hegde who is playing female lead role in the movie. It also stars Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal in the important roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is making headlines today for his cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. After much anticipation and a lot of wait, the makers finally unveiled the teaser on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. And, it has taken the internet by storm for sure. The teaser shows Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in action-packed avatars. The major highlight is definitely the last portion where Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together in a jeep, leaving the audience on the edge of their seat.

Apart from the above mentioned projects, Sallu bhai also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming film Pathaan.