Unseen video of Tamannaah, Vijay Varma goes viral – Watch

The rumours of Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's relationship first started when the couple was spotted in Goa at a New Year's party

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 5th September 2023 5:35 pm IST
Unseen video of Tamannaah, Vijay Varma goes viral - Watch
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma (Instagram)

Mumbai: After recently returning from their romantic getaway to the Maldives, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, two of Bollywood‘s most adored actors, piqued fans’ curiosity. All eyes were on them as they landed at Mumbai Airport in their chic airport attire. Tamannaah dazzled in a stunning chocolate brown co-ord set, while Vijay wore a relaxed off-white shirt with sky-blue jeans.

It wasn’t just their stylish outfits that drew attention; it was the fact that they exited separately that got netizens talking. An unseen video from their Maldives trip surfaced on social media, showing them sharing a moment at a restaurant while collecting their food.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing about their chemistry in the viral video. Tamannaah was described by one fan as a “innocent wife, asking her husband for something and following him back,” while others referred to them as “couple goals.”

MS Education Academy

Tamannaah had treated her followers to picturesque photos from their Maldives vacation, in which she basked in the sun on the beach, posed with a stunning rainbow over the sea, and wore vibrant pink beachwear.

The rumours of Tamannaah and Vijay Varma’s relationship first started when the couple was spotted in Goa at a New Year’s party. Soon after, they were spotted together in Mumbai on many occasions. They confirmed their relationship in June this year.

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 5th September 2023 5:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Addla Sreeja

Addla Sreeja

Sreeja Addla is a journalist based in Hyderabad, India. She works as a sub-editor at Entertainment and Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She covers topics such as Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, and Lifestyle. She graduated with her master's degree in mass communication and journalism from St. Francis.
Back to top button