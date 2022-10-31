Unwell Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai hospital

Pawar, 82, will be kept in the hospital for three days as per the medical advice, and is likely to be discharged on November 2.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st October 2022 3:07 pm IST
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital for some health problems here on Monday morning, a party official said.

Later, on Thursday he will travel to Shirdi in Ahmednagar district and participate in the NCP’s two-day training camp scheduled there on November 4-5.

The party has not revealed the nature of Pawar’s illness, but an official said he had been experiencing weakness after his recent tour of some flood-hit regions of Pune district.

All party leaders and activists have been requested not to crowd at the hospital, said the NCP.

