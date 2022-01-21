UoH and Tata Consultancy Services to work on next gen technology

Hyderabad: The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and University of Hyderabad (UoH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for research and innovation on next generation communications technologies, semiconductor engineering, and heterogeneous computing architectures, on Friday.

The MoU was signed by senior vice president and global head of technology business unit, TCS V Rajanna, and registrar of UoH, P Sardar Singh.

Vice-chancellor of UoH prof. BJ Rao who was present at the time of signing said, “UoH faculty and facilities offer an empowering environment for a cutting-edge research partnership. We are excited to partner with an Industry leader like TCS to collaborate and co-innovate on emerging frontiers of research and innovation.”

“Such partnerships are a crucial component of our endeavors to encourage UoH academicians’ research and innovation initiatives, which will remain anchored to industry imperatives and play a meaningful role in addressing critical business challenges,” he added.

According to a press note, TCS and UoH collaborated to address real world business challenge with a positive societal impact. The MoU between TCS and UoH will enable the seamless exchange of ideas and collaboration between research teams from both organizations to develop highly performant, secure, intelligent, cognitive, and sustainable next-generation technologies.