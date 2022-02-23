UoH, ASPIRE sign agreement to start program on entrepreneurship

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the Association for Scientific Pursuits in Innovative Research Enterprises (ASPIRE) signed an agreement on Monday with the Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ).

According to a press release from UoH, ASPIRE and UoH are jointly offering a three-month program in entrepreneurship under the TEZ. The program will run in a hybrid mode with ‘masterclasses’ and one-on-one mentorship both offline and online.

The three-month event will cover various subjects of start-ups like Idea/Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Models, MVP, Regulation & Compliances, Go-to-Market Strategy, Finance & Funding and many more.

Also Read Telangana: KCR to inaugurate Mallanna Sagar reservoir today

The program will start from June 2022 and selection will be base on the business idea, more than 150 start-ups will trained under the MoU.

The last date for applying in the program is 31st March 2022. An interested entrepreneurs can apply on tezaccelator.com or write an application at tez.co.in@gmail.com / 7660857600.

The MoU was signed by ASPIRE director Prof. GS Prasad and Prof. Nandita Sethi, the vice chancellor of UoH, Prof. B.J Rao and TEZ Prof. P. Reddanna, Dr. Yogeswara Rao, Prof. Lalitha Guruprasad and the CEO’s of TBI and BioNEXT.