UoH conducts entrepreneurial development program for rural women

Hyderabad: A special training programme called “Rural Women Entrepreneurial Development Program” was conducted by the School of Management Studies (SMS), University of Hyderabad (UoH), and Samunnati Foundation to assist rural women in improving their standard of living.

The Rural Women Entrepreneurial Development Program started on May 30, 2022, to June 20, 2022. The event took place in Telangana’s Chengicherla (Medchal-Malkajgiri district).

33 women were trained in a variety of skill-based fields, including tailoring, needlework, paper plate production, oil extraction, mushroom cultivation, and cattle rearing. The Samunnati Foundation is likely to assist the projects and help them become a reality in the near future.

The program’s coordinator, Dr P Jyothi, a professor at the School of Management Studies said, “The women will be benefited as they have undergone skill-based training in the above courses and are likely to start enterprises with the help of the Samunnati Foundation. SMS has been given the responsibility of hand holding the women in the start of their business enterprises”.

A fully owned subsidiary of Samunnati Finance, Samunnati Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act 2013 with the goal of promoting inclusive growth and opening doors for disadvantaged and unserved populations.