Aim to make Telangana a startup ecosystem: KCR at T-Hub 2.0

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, while inaugurating the second phase of T-Hub said that he aimed at making Telangana the startup ecosystem of India.

Speaking at the inaugural, along with IT Minister K T Rama Rao, KCR said that it was in 2015 that the first phase of the incubation programme began at IIIT Hyderabad Campus.

“T-Hub has evolved from a startup incubator to an innovation hub in India and beyond in the past six years. It has emerged as a strong organisation that is focused on outcome-driven initiatives, and it is well-positioned to back the global aspirations and ambitions of our entrepreneurs,” KCR said.

CM KCR alongside KTR and other Telangana dignitaries at T-Hub 2.0

KCR further said that there is a desire to build an India known for its technological capabilities. “We have created a world-class entity in T Hub to promote entrepreneurshiEvery stakeholder, be it from academia or R&D institutions or corporate, have wholeheartedly come forward to synergise its activities to support innovation and entrepreneurship,” KCR said.

The CM said that he is confident that these startups will one day become strong pillars of the Indian economy. He said that they will surely bring global recognition to the country as well as to Telangana.

Minister of IT, Industries, MA&UD K T Rama Rao said that T-Hub aims to impact at least 20,000 startups through its various program interventions in the next five years.

“T-Hub’s large-scale incubation and acceleration activities will include both early revenue and early-scale companies. The new phase of T-Hub will have an enhanced focus on internationalisation and capacity building with new foreign partnerships with Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. The new building will have the presence of international partners from Japan, Korea, and Dubai, among others,” K T Rama Rao said.

Calling the building a microcosm of the innovation ecosystem, KTR said it will house startups, corporates, investors, academia, and national and international ecosystem enablers.

“T-Hub’s design is inspired by the ‘The Charminar’ and the entire building stands on four pillars as a plank, making it the longest simple cantilever structure in the whole country,” he said.

T-HUB 2.0

The new facility is built up in an area covering 3.5 lakh sqft space and it is expected to be India’s largest prototyping facility. It is built at a cost of about Rs 276 crore. The building will house more than 1,500 startups.

The T-Hub 2.0 building was supposed to be completed in the second half of 2019, but it was delayed due to a variety of factors, including COVID-19, which caused another two-year delay.

The programme runs on a public-private partnership between the Telangana government and three premier academic institutes – the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H), the Indian School of Business (ISB), and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) the University of Law.

The T-Hub has so far helped more than 1,120 startups garner about Rs 1,800 crore investment, besides providing employment to over 2,500 people in Hyderabad, according to the state government

It rents out office and meeting space, and offers services such as connections with mentors and investors, to startup companies in the technology sector.