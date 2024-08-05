University of Hyderabad issues Integrated Masters, PhD admission notices

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has issued admission notices for 17 Integrated masters courses and 22 PhD programmes, offered by various schools and departments.

The admissions for Integrated PG programmes will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores; the last date for submitting the online application through the university website is Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Download the Integrated Masters programme’s admission announcement here.

For the admissions in the 22 PhD courses, an all-India entrance exam will be conducted by the university. The last date of applying online for the PhD courses is Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Download the admission announcement for 22 PhD courses here.