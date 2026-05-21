UoH warns students against creating atmosphere of fear on campus

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH, also known as HCU) administration issued a circular on Monday, May 18, warning the students against intimidation, abusive behaviour, threats, obstructing the university officials from performing their duties, and consumption of intoxicants on campus.

The circular came on the day Mayukh Kundu, a student of Financial Economics from West Bengal, who went missing on the morning of May 18, only to be found dead in the campus’ Buffalo Lake on Tuesday morning, May 19.

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The circular issued by the registrar cautioned that any act disrupting the normal functioning of the university or creating an atmosphere of fear and disorder shall attract stringent action under the rules of discipline and proper conduct of the university.

The university administration has warned the violators of suspension from hostel/academic programs, imposition of fines and penalties, debarment from university facilities, rustication/expulsion from the university, filing of police complaints and initiation of legal proceedings wherever warranted.

“All the students have been directed to conduct themselves in a disciplined, responsible and respectful manner befitting members of an institution of eminence,” the circular read.