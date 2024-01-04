Uorfi Javed hospitalised, suffering from serious health issue?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed has always managed to steal the spotlight with her bold fashion choices and vibrant personality. She turns heads with her unusual outfits and now Uorfi is back in the news, but this time not for her fashion style but a photo that has left her fans concerned.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Uorfi Javed shared a concerning picture of herself from the hospital, leaving fans worried about her health. Uorfi can be seen lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask. “Starting 2024 with a bang,” she captioned. However, she deleted it later but the photo is now going viral like wildfire on internet. The reason for her hospitalization remains undisclosed.

Uorfi Javed recently made headlines after a video of her working as a waitress at a restaurant went viral on social media. However, she later clarified everything by sharing the same video clip on Instagram and revealed that she would donate her earnings to a foundation supporting cancer patients. Fans applauded her charitable move.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi Javed is set to make her Bollywood debut in “Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2,” produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Wishing the actress a speedy recovery from her undisclosed medical condition!