Uorfi Javed slams Adnaan Shaikh over ‘public property’ remark on widows

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed has called out influencer Adnaan Shaikh after a video of him referring to divorced and widowed women as “public property” surfaced online. Reacting to the controversial remark, Uorfi wrote, “Why are men like these even allowed to talk?”

The clip is from Adnaan’s appearance on the Aa Dil Ki Baat Karein podcast, where he spoke about people who oppose divorced or widowed women getting married again. While attempting to support remarriage, he used language that left many disturbed.

“Society se main puchna chahta hoon. Humne jo calculate kiya, agar 25-30% women agar bach rahi hai, toh shaadi agar koi kare, toh usse tumko dikkat hai? Agar woh public property ban jaye aur usse bohot log use karein, toh kya tumko yeh cheez chalegi?” he said.

Adnaan then asked listeners to imagine their own mother or sister among those women and consider whether they would want them to remarry.

Even though Adnaan appeared to be arguing in favour of remarriage, describing unmarried women as “public property” who could be “used” by men completely overshadowed his point. A woman does not become available to the public simply because she is divorced, widowed or chooses not to marry again.

Uorfi’s brief but sharp response captured the outrage surrounding the statement. Her reaction has since been widely circulated, with the influencer once again refusing to stay silent when women are spoken about in a degrading manner.