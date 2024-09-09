Uorfi to Karan: 5 confirmed contestants of The Traitors season 1

Mumbai: A new reality show titled The Traitors is set to make its debut on Amazon Prime, with celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar stepping in as the host. While an official announcement and premiere date are still under wraps, the buzz surrounding The Traitors is already building, just like Bigg Boss 18.

Several names of popular celebrities from the entertainment industry who are likely to participate in the seasons of The Traitors have been doing rounds on internet. We have names of five celebrity contestants have been confirmed for the show so far.

The Traitors Confirmed Contestants List

Sudhanshu Pandey Karan Kundrra Jasmine Bhasin Uorfi Javed Anshula Kapoor

These names are already generating significant interest among fans and viewers.

The shooting for The Traitors has already begun in Jaisalmer. The show, adapted from the Dutch series De Verraders, will see Karan Johar designate some contestants as “Traitors,” who will secretly work to eliminate the “Faithful” participants. The contestants will be gathered in a single location for several weeks, competing in various tasks to survive and win the game.

As the excitement continues to build, viewers are eagerly waiting to see which other celebrities will join the cast of The Traitors. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on this thrilling new reality series on Amazon Prime.