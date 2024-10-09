UP: 14-yr-old acid attack victim dies due to delayed medical care

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl on Tuesday, October 8, died in Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Amroha district after acid was thrown on her and she was deprived of medical treatment. Her family reportedly had to travel 350 kilometer (km) to get her medical treatment, during which she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the police, the girl was attacked for revenge by two men, Prempal Singh, 55, and his son Yogendra, 25. they abducted her on Monday, and took her to a field, where they beat her before pouring acid over her body. The girl, who initially survived the attack managed to reach home and informed the parents. She was taken to “Arogyam Clinic” in Meerut, 110 km away from their village Pathra.

The medical officials at the clinic turned her away instead of treating her, citing this is a medico-legal case and has to be reported to the police. Her family had to take the injured girl back to Amroha to register a complaint at the police station, before her to Meerut again, this time to the government-run LLRM Medical College.

But by this time, the window of providing medical treatment had been passed which led to the death of the girl. “She might have survived had she received timely treatment”, said her brother Yashveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Arogyam Clinic denied receiving her case, saying that they did not get any such patient and that the facility doesn’t treat burn patients.

LLRM Medical College declined to comment on the issue.

Police suspect the attack on the girl to be linked to a family feud between the attackers and the victim’s family. The UP police have arrested the accused, and have charged them with kidnapping, causing grievous hurt using acid, and criminal intimidation. The police said that they are planning on adding more charges over the arrested men, in view of the victim’s death.