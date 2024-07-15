UP: 2 arrested for raising provocative chants during Muharram in Amethi

Two persons were arrested by Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi police after they raised slogans in front of a police station before the Muharram procession.

The men were a part of the Muharram procession. A video of the incident shows a group of Muslim men chanting slogans, “Hindustan mein rehena hai to ‘Ya Hussain’ kehena hoga (If you want to live in India, you should chant ‘Ya Hussain’).

On being alerted, the Amethi police arrested two men and are on the lookout for the others. A case has been registered.

Amethi superintendent of police Anoop Kumar Singh said that based on the video, a case has been registered. “A video has been brought to our notice via social media under Musafirkhana Police Station. Persons appearing in the video have been detained for questioning. An FIR has been registered in the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Hindu religious guru Moni Maharaj expressed deep displeasure over the sloganeering during the Muharram procession and claimed that such anarchist elements have connections with Pakistan.