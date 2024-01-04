UP: 2 arrested for threatening to bomb Ram temple, CM Yogi

Two people were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for sending bomb threats to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the authorities at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

The accused, Tahar Singh and Om Prakash Mishra, hailing from Gonda district were arrested on December 3.

According to reports, Tahar Singh and Mishra sent death threats to Yogi and soon-to-be-inaugurated Ram Mandir, special task force additional director general of police (ADG) Amitabh Yash, and a social activist Devendra Tiwari under the pseudonym name ‘Zubair Khan’ through email IDs ‘alamansarikhan608@gmail.com’ and ‘zubairkhanisi199@gmail.com’.

The two used an X handle ‘@iDevendraOffice’, the statement said.

Also Read AI surveillance to be introduced for the security of Ram Mandir

Mastermind is Hindu

However, police have found that the entire episode was orchestrated by Devendra Tiwari, who also received the alleged death threats.

Investigations revealed that Tiwari allegedly instructed Tarah Singh and Mishra to create fake email IDs and sent threatening messages. It was later published on his X account to gain media attention and political milage, police said.

Tiwari runs NGOs named the Bharatiya Kisan Manch and Bharatiya Gau Seva Parishad.

Shedding more light, fact checker and AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair posted on X that this was not the Tiwari‘s first time to indulge in nefarious activities.

In Nov 2023, He claimed to have received one more email from Alam Ansari Khan threatening him and Yogi Adityanath. pic.twitter.com/aw3XezqyfP — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 3, 2024

Zubair listed the number of times Tiwari used the same modus operandi to create a tense atmosphere and gain media attention.

“In December 2021, Devendra Tiwari claimed to have received a letter via post by Mohammad Ajmal threatening to kill him and Yogi Adityanath if he doesn’t stop Cow Protection,” Zubair wrote.

In December 2021, Devendra Tiwari claimed to have received a letter via post by Mohammad Ajmal threatening to kill him and Yogi Adityanath if he doesn't stop Cow Protection. 😳 pic.twitter.com/r9m59PjYTB — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 3, 2024

Tiwari also shared images of him with CM Yogi while declaring full support during the 2022 Assembly elections. In November same year, he claimed to have received death threats from ‘jihadi terrorists’.

Devendra Tiwari with CM Yogi Adityanath

The pattern continued in November 2023, when Tiwari again claimed to have received an email from ‘Alam Ansari Khan’ threatening him and CM Yogi Adityanath.

The alleged email was received by Tiwari by a person named Alam Ansari Khan. It later turned out that Tiwari was the mastermind behind the entire episode.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.