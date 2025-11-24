UP: 3 cops suspended after shop owner attempts self-immolation citing harassment

The suspensions were ordered after a preliminary inquiry into the complaint against the officers, SSP said.

Muzaffarnagar: Three policemen have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty after a mobile shop owner attempted to set himself on fire claiming police harassment here, officials said on Monday.

The suspensions were ordered after a preliminary inquiry into the complaint against the officers, Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said.

According to police, Anas (22), who runs a mobile phone shop in Hasanpur Kala village under the Budhana police station limits, allegedly attempted suicide on November 19 by self-immolation, claiming he was being harassed by police personnel.

A purported video subsequently surfaced on social media in which he alleged that the harassment led him to take the extreme measure.

He was rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where he is currently undergoing treatment, the SSP said.

Further probe into the matter is underway, he added.

