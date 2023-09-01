UP: 4 cops suspended after wanted man falls to death during raid

Four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were suspended for negligence of duty after a man booked for criminal intimidation fell from the roof of a house here and died during a raid to arrest him, officials said on Friday.

According to a police complaint lodged by the family of the deceased, he fell after one of their relatives threw a brick at him.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

An FIR was registered against Shehzad (40) under sections 503 (criminal intimidation) and 341 (wrongful restraint) at Dhampur police station on August 28 on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman. Police teams had been trying to arrest him ever since, Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

On Thursday evening, a Bijnor Rural police station team raided a house to arrest the accused, he said.

“Shehzad tried to flee after seeing the police team and fell from the roof of the house, resulting in his death,” Jadaun said.

“In a video of the incident, the policemen are seen fleeing the spot after Shehzad falls. However, it was their duty to take Shehzad to the hospital,” the SP said.

In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Shehzad died after the police raided his home, where they had gone to search for him.



In this case, a video is going viral in which people are seen saying that 'the police are running away after shooting' after seeing some policemen running away.… pic.twitter.com/jOglvZ7pv8 — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) September 1, 2023

“Their action reflects negligence of duty and due to this, Sub-Inspector Anil, Head Constable Manoj Kumar, and Constables Ankit Rana and Vijay Tomar have been put under suspension. A departmental probe has also been ordered against them,” he said.

Jadaun said police have also sought a magisterial probe into the matter.

Shehzad’s family has lodged a police complaint in connection with the incident, alleging that he fell after one of their relatives, Salman, hurled a brick at him. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.