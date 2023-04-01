UP: 4, including SHO, booked under corruption charges on court orders

Bahraich: Four persons, including an in-charge inspector, have been booked on court orders for corruption among other allegations, an official said on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) has handed over the investigation of the case to police Circle Officer Payagpur, it said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh told PTI that in compliance with an order from the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), an FIR has been registered against four people, including SHO Rajesh Kumar Singh, a police constable and two others on Thursday at Jarwal Road police station.

They have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 452 (house trespass) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC and sections 7 and 13 of the prevention of corruption act.

The Circle Officer of Payagpur has been entrusted with the investigation of the matter, he said.

According to Kulbhushan Mishra, the counsel for Sunita, a resident of Gram Panchayat Bambaura, she had filed a case in the CJM Court stating that she has a land dispute with the Bambhora Cooperative Sugarcane Society, which is pending in the High Court, but the secretary and staff of the committee tried to forcefully evict them from their land despite the pendency of the case.

The counsel for Sunita alleged that on March 1, 2022, sugarcane committee secretary Deepak Verma and employee Awadhesh Kumar tried to forcefully evict Sunita and her husband from their house and land.

When Sunita approached the police station, instead of helping, the station in-charge inspector Rajesh Singh and police constable Pratap Singh etc. abused her husband and beat him.

He also alleged that the SHO also took a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Sunita’s husband and alleged that the accused misused their position.

Sunita also said she approached senior officials but did not get justice, Mishra said, adding that the court has ordered to file a case against the four accused including the SHO.