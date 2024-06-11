UP: 45 ‘illegal structures’ demolished as helpless residents look on

Residents of Akbarnagar watched with helplessness the demolition of their homes as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) deemed them illegal structures on Monday, June 11. The demolition was carried out amid a heavy police presence.

According to officials, 45 structures on encroached land were demolished on Day 1. This is part of the government’s efforts to renovate Kukrail river.

The demolition of Akbarnagar has been going on since December last year. Several houses dubbed as ‘illegal encroachment’ were demolished leaving nearly 15,000 residents in a state of despair.

On October 13 last year, the Lucknow Development Authority under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, ordered demolition of houses in Akbarnagar I & II areas, where most of the families are financially backward.

Riverfront beautification

The order complied with the Gomti Riverfront Project sanctioned by the Yogi government in 2016 which aims to beautify the riverbed across the state capital.

According to the National Green Tribunal norms, no construction can be carried out in a riverbed, even if one owns the property. Construction in such areas leads to rivers carrying less rainwater, thus, leading to a flood-like situation.

Drones used to identify encroachment

Drones and CCTV surveillance have been out in use to identify encroached areas, said deputy commissioner of police. Tyagi said that the huge police deployment was to prevent any kind of violence.

“All LDA and municipal officials are present… CCTV cameras are constantly monitoring the streets. Two companies of Rapid Action Force and 3 companies of Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), along with many civil police officials, are on the site for vigilance. If people are still residing in buildings that are to be razed, authorities are personally trying to help them,” Tyagi was quoted by the Hindustan Times.